Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general to defend contraceptive coverage and counseling mandated under the Affordable Care Act.
The group is filing an amicus brief in the United States Supreme Court to support Pennsylvania’s case in defending contraceptive coverage.
The attorneys general explain that states have an interest in safeguarding the ACA’s birth control coverage requirement, which has benefited more than 62 million women across the country.
This coalition argues that access to affordable birth control is critical to the health, well-being, and economic security of residents.
"For millions of women across this country, contraception is a critical part of their health care,” Nessel said. “The Affordable Care Act provides for this preventative care, and employers shouldn’t get to substitute their interests in place of a doctor’s professional judgment. The federal government should look for ways to support and promote women, not create barriers that affect a woman’s health and well-being.”
In 2017 and 2018, President Donald Trump's administration issued rules that ignored the ACA's birth requirement and allowed employers to deny birth control coverage to their employees based on religious or moral obligations.
This was challenged in the Ninth Circuit and Third Circuit courts by a coalition of attorneys general, which led to injunctions that protect the birth control coverage.
The federal government, Little Sisters of the Poor, and March for Life filed petitions in the U.S. Supreme Court.
The petitions from the Ninth Circuit decision are pending, but the Supreme Court granted those from the Third Circuit, which Michigan is involved with.
In the brief, the attorneys general argue the states have an interest in providing women seamless contraceptive coverage.
According to the Nessel's office, tens of thousands of women will lose their cost-free contraceptive coverage if employers are allowed to exempt themselves from the ACA requirement.
