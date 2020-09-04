Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are reminding voters it is illegal to cast multiple ballots during an election.
The warning comes after President Donald Trump suggested voters should test the November general elections by voting twice.
Voter fraud is typically prosecuted as a felony in the state of Michigan and bipartisan legislation, that was introduced this summer, would codify it as a felony offense, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
“Some of you may have heard that President Trump suggested voters test our election system by voting twice – both absentee and then again in person,” Nessel said in the video. “But let me make this perfectly clear: voting twice is illegal, no matter who tells you to do it. The president’s idea is a great idea only for people who are looking to go to jail.”
On Wednesday, President Trump suggested that voters should send in absentee voter ballots then vote in person at polls to test the security of the election system.
“There’s also no reason at all for voters to test Michigan’s election system, because it has been tested by three successful elections already this year, and in every single one of them it has proven that it is absolutely safe and secure,” Benson said in the video. “We have protections in place to ensure election officials track and verify every ballot they send and receive and in every instance we ensure that each person gets only one vote.”
Voting twice can be in violation of both state and federal law.
At the state level, someone who intentionally votes twice can face penalties of four years in prison and a $2,000 fine.
The federal level includes five years of imprisonment and up to a $10,000 fine.
