“We are at a crisis tipping point in this state,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, referring to the state’s surge in COVID-19 cases.
Those cases prompted new restrictions from the Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday, Nov. 15 in an effort to help save lives.
“We’re looking at a thousand people that will die of COVID each and every week.”
Nessel criticized the federal government as having no plan and singled out the Trump administration for making it more difficult for states like Michigan to implement a comprehensive COVID policy.
“You have the federal government saying things like ‘rise up’ or ‘liberate Michigan’ or try to negotiate with people who are known domestic terrorists.”
Nessel says language like that encourages people to violate public health orders intended to save lives.
“These are misdemeanor offenses, but the thing is what we're not looking to do is to prosecute anyone from this. We’re just looking for compliance.”
But instead of compliance, some are calling for Governor Whitmer to get out.
“We just had a number of them call to impeach the governor over this today, instead of asking their constituents to comply. And instead of COVID numbers going down, they’re going up.”
Nessel hopes by understand how effective and impactful the recently announced COVID-19 restrictions are, there will be less pushback and more support.
