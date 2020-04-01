Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a letter to Menards following allegations they’re violating COVID-19 businesses practices.
According to Nessel, Menards can be open during the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order only to sell goods that that are “necessary to maintain and improve the safety, sanitation and essential operations of a residence.”
They should only have the number of people working onsite that is needed for the essential work.
According to Nessel, Menards has engaged in marketing and sales practices aimed at increasing customer numbers in their stores.
“The current climate should not be viewed through the lens of business opportunism where dollars drive decisions over the good of the public’s health,” said Nessel. “We have asked that Menards cease any and all practices that run contrary to the spirit and intent of the Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe Order, including marketing sales to draw large numbers of the general public into their stores for non-emergency purposes.”
This is the second letter Nessel has sent to Menards during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 17, Nessel sent a cease and desist letter to the company for price-gouging allegations.
Menards issued a public apology but Nessel said the issued raised in the cease-and-desist letter continue to be a topic of conversation with the company.
