While mid-Michigan is seeing significant rainfall and power outages, Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents to be aware of scammers.
Nessel says residents should research contractors if home repairs are needed before paying for a project. Those looking for a new car should look out for water-damaged vehicles on the used market.
As the fall season kicks off and Michiganders prepare for colder months, Nessel is also reissuing her Utility Imposter Scams Consumer Alert. These types of scams involve a threat to turn off a utility unless the resident pays a certain amount of money in a short amount of time.
Scammers have also impersonated a utility company to convince a customer a utility, such as electricity, can be fixed sooner if they pay an additional fee.
“Michigan residents have endured tremendous hardship due to severe weather in recent months, and unfortunately this week brings flooding and power outages once again,” Nessel said. “Our Consumer Protection team remains committed to investigating complaints from anyone who believes bad actors are looking to take advantage of devastating situations.”
Anyone experiencing power outages is encouraged to share their outage experience through the Attorney General’s Outage Feedback Form. The department has received nearly 4,500 responses to date since it launched last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.