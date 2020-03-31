Michigan Attorney general Dana Nessel is assuring first responders a person’s COVID-19 status can be shared with them when responding to an emergency.
Nessel said an issue came up when a first responder didn’t have enough information about people who tested positive for COVID-19 to protect themselves when responding in their community.
The first responders reached out to Nessel’s office for guidance in relation to HIPPA laws.
“Protecting the health and safety of our first responders is essential,” Dana Nessel said. “and it is why the HIPAA privacy rule allows certain covered entities – like a health department – to disclose information about individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 under certain, limited circumstances, like the one presented here by our first responders.”
Nessel said local health departments are allowed to disclose a person’s COVID-19 status to central dispatch.
Central dispatch and the first responder have the responsibility to share the information with as little people as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.