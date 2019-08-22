A Michigan priest is accused of holding a teen against his will in the janitor's room at the church.
Father Brian Stanley, 57, of Coloma, has been charged with one count of false imprisonment.
Stanley is accused of secreting away a teenage boy and holding him against his will in the janitor's room of St. Margaret's Church in 2013, the sate Attorney General's Office said.
Stanley reportedly immobilized the teen by wrapping him in plastic wrap and using masking tape as additional binding and to cover his eyes and mouth, the AG's office said.
Stanley is accused of leaving the victim bound and alone in the janitor’s room for over an hour before returning and eventually letting him go.
The alleged crime happened after Stanley was asked by the victim's family to help counsel their son, the AG's office said.
The charge against Stanely stems from the information received from the files seized from the diocese in October of 2018, the AG's office said.
“As our team continues to pore over what we previously thought was hundreds of thousands of pages of documents – but is now known to be millions of pages – seized from all seven Michigan dioceses last year, we know this is still only the beginning,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “This is about taking on large-scale institutions that turn a blind eye to victims and making certain we hold them accountable – that includes unapologetically pursuing any and all individuals who abuse their power to victimize our residents.”
"It is apparent from Archdiocese records that Stanley had been engaging in this type of conduct with the binding materials for decades. This type of conduct is a sexually motivated crime," the AG's office said in a press release.
If convicted, Stanley faces up to 15 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender.
