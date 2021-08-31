Attorney General Dana Nessel is trying to investigate a scammer claiming to sell blank coronavirus vaccination cards online.
Nessel has filed a petition with Macomb County Circuit Court to get authorization to issue a subpoena to Facebook to learn the identity of the apparent scammer. This filing was made under the Michigan Consumer Protection Act.
A fake persona was used to solicit buyers on Mom2MomSwap-Macomb County, which has been removed from the website.
An investigator determined the identity in the Facebook profile, claiming to be someone named Kristin Holliday, was itself fake. The profile had stock photos, including one commonly used to advertise Hawaiian vacations.
While Kristin Holliday, the biological information connected with the profile showed no association with real people sharing the name. Stock photos and common names are hallmarks of fraudulent activity, Nessel said.
“Let this be a warning to those who take a shot at buying or selling fake vaccination cards in Michigan,” Nessel said. “Although this one looks to be just a money-for-nothing scam, we will dig into complaints like this and vigorously pursue those who put lives in danger with fake vaccination cards.”
