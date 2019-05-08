Michigan’s Attorney General and the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office are speaking out after a grievance against a retired judge recently became public.
The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office filed the grievance against retired Judge Michael Talbot after he was appointed by the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw to oversee allegations of sexual abuse within the Catholic diocese.
The complaint was filed with the Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission, but the commission did not pursue the complaint.
Recently, the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office contacted Attorney General Dana Nessel after learning Talbot was hired by Michigan State University. Talbot was hired “in a position to interact with sexual assault victims,” Nessel and Saginaw County Prosecutor John McClogan said in a joint statement.
The prosecutor’s office urged Nessel to release information regarding Talbot’s fitness for the job.
“That information included that Mr. Talbot, acting on behalf of the Saginaw Diocese, exhibited inappropriate and threatening behavior in – what the Prosecutor’s Office believed – was an attempt to get it to shut down a legitimate law enforcement investigation into sexual assaults concerning one of the Diocese’s priests,” the joint statement reads.
The statement continues: “Mr. Talbot acted in an unprofessional and highly disrespectful manner. Based on the content of that meeting including Talbot’s aggressive and disruptive behavior, it is clear that he attempted to use his position as a retired judge in an effort to intimidate, harass, berate, disrespect, belittle and interfere with an ongoing investigation under the guise of protecting children of the community.”
In the statement, Nessel and McClogan said Talbot’s actions “were so inappropriate and the concern so great” that the information regarding the grievance was disclosed publicly.
“The fact of the matter is that the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office relayed relevant information to the Attorney General’s Office, and the Attorney General’s Office disclosed that information publicly because we believed it best served the interests of the public,” the statement reads.
