Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office is continuing to crack down on price gouging and scams that have emerged out of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nessel’s office contacted two related businesses, VitaStik Inc. and $tronghold Inc., demanding they stop marketing and selling fake at-home COVID-19 test kits.
Both of these businesses are registered in Las Vegas, Nevada, but are operating out of Beverly Hills, California.
A concerned Michigan customer reported the businesses’ website that promoted the test kits.
These kits were being marketed at $25 each and described as 96.3% accurate, giving results in about 15 minutes, according to the attorney general’s office.
No such test kits have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has warned consumers that similar promotions are scams.
An agent with the attorney general’s office spoke with the owner who said the test kits were going through the approval process with the FDA.
After following up with the FDA, it was determined those claims were false.
The attorney general’s office believes the businesses may be violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act.
The office demanded they stop selling the fake test kits to Michigan customers and give refunds to any customer who bought them online.
Federal authorities may take further action. The company said it will comply with the office’s request.
Consumers can file a complaint online or by calling the Consumer Protection tip line at (877) 765-8388 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
