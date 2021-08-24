Attorney General Dana Nessel wants to hear from Michiganders who recently experienced an extended power outage.
Residents and business owners are encouraged to fill out the August Power Outages Feedback form, which collects information about the resident’s utility company, how long the outage lasted, and the financial loss.
“As a state, we must put a heavier priority on examining our utility companies and how they adapt to the changing climate and needs of their millions of customers,” Nessel said. “It remains unacceptable that Michigan residents have grown to expect power outages every time there’s severe weather in the forecast. We can—and must—do better. I appreciate the public’s help by providing my office with information on the hardships they faced during extended outages.”
Feedback will help the Attorney General’s Office understand the impact the extended outages had on consumers, Nessel said. The form takes about five minutes to complete. Nessel is also planning a listening tour focused on the hardest-hit areas across the state.
