In an effort to crack down on inhumane treatment of animals, Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a lawsuit against a puppy mill owner.
Tips from the Monroe County Animal Control and the Humane Society of the United States found Tom Steury was allegedly selling sick puppies and dogs and providing false documentation of breed, age, health and vaccination histories, Nessel said.
Nessel said Steury admitted to killing at least six young dogs simply because he could not sell them.
“Puppy mill operators cannot continue to boldly take advantage of Michigan consumers and their love for animals with no regard for the health or welfare of the dogs they’re selling,” Nessel said.
More than 33 dogs were recovered from Steury’s home in Hillsdale County.
The dogs got medical and behavioral evaluations to determine the placement for them. The Michigan Human Society said they have already been able to place most of the dogs in loving homes.
Nessel’s lawsuit claims several parts of the Michigan Consumers Protection Act were violated by Steury, including:
- Representing that goods or services are of a particular standard, quality, or grade that they do not have;
- Failing to reveal a material fact, the omission of which tends to mislead or deceive the consumer, and which fact could not reasonably be known by the consumer;
- Representing a fact or statement of fact material to the transaction such that a person reasonably believes the represented or suggested state of affairs to be other than it actually is;
- Failing to reveal facts that are material to the transaction in light of representations of fact made in a positive manner.
The lawsuit aims at getting an injunction against Steury to force him to shut down the puppy mill operation as well as fines.
Anyone will information about inhumane animal treatment is asked to call the Michigan Humane Society at (313) 872-3401 or file a complaint with the attorney general on the state of Michigan’s website.
