Michigan's Attorney General addressed domestic violence in mid-Michigan Wednesday.
Dana Nessel paid a visit to Saginaw's Underground Railroad shelter, which provides housing and legal resources for survivors.
13 years ago, Annie Dugalech fled an abusive relationship with a little more than her two kids and the clothes on her back.
"If I didn't have them, I would be dead," Dugalech said. "I was 19, terrified, and had a three-month-old and a one-year-old and only a diaper bag and desperate for protection."
She found that protection at Underground Railroad Inc. in Saginaw. It is a shelter for domestic abuse survivors.
Wednesday was the first time Dugalech revisited what was her safe haven more than a decade ago.
"Just seeing the room that me and my babies slept in, it was pretty overwhelming," Dugalech said.
Underground Railroad provides services from temporary to long term housing, and even court room advocates for survivors. These resources helped Dugalech go from can’t to can.
"I can't do it. I can't do this. I can't leave, I can't live in a shelter, I can't live on my own, I can't work," Dugalech said. "You can and you will, and you deserve it."
Attorney General Nessel toured the facility on Wednesday. She was impressed by the above-and-beyond resource in Saginaw.
"They've really thought of everything. Every single thing that a domestic violence survivor could possibly need in terms of ensuring first of all the safety of themselves and their family, but then lifting them up later," Nessel said.
For Dugalech, she still leans on Underground Railroad for help through legal processes and therapy.
"Each time when I thought I can't get through it, they help me and they're like, 'nope, you are,' stood me up and kept me going. And yeah, I wouldn't be here today without underground," Dugalech said.
