Michigan’s Attorney General sent three cease and desist letters to Michigan online businesses for price gouging.
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday three Michigan-based online businesses have had complaints filed against them for significantly increasing prices on items that can help people slow the spread of COVID-19.
The companies have been selling things like face masks and hand sanitizer on Amazon.
The companies sell under usernames CollectiblesJi from Berrien Springs, SmartHome Distribution from Portage and Warehouse Bricks from Walker.
“Unfortunately, greed and fear have been two constants during this medical crisis,” Nessel said. “As consumers fear the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, they are falling victim to price-gouging and predatory business practices by individuals and companies looking to profit off that collective anxiety.”
Nessel said CollectiblesJi sold a three-pack of 2-ounce hand sanitizer for $33. The average price of which is $7.50 on Amazon.
SmartHome Distribution charged about $130 for a four-pack of 30-ounce hand sanitizer pumps, according to Nessel. The average price on Amazon for the product is around $14.
Warehouse Bricks is accused of selling a 20-pack of N-95 masks for around $60, with the average price being $16, Nessel said.
The companies have 10 days to respond to the letters before Nessel’s office takes additional action.
If you think a company is guilty of price-gouging you can file a complain on the Attorney General’s website.
The office has already received nearly 4,000 complaint related to price-gouging.
