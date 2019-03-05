Michigan's attorney general says evidence is "compelling" against a man charged with murder in the 27-month disappearance of a suburban Detroit woman.
Attorney General Dana Nessel spoke to reporters Tuesday, a day after her office filed a murder charge against Floyd Galloway Jr. He's accused of killing Danielle Stislicki of Farmington Hills, who was last seen in December 2016. Her body hasn't been found.
Galloway is in prison for an attack on a woman in a Wayne County park. He'll likely appear in court by video Wednesday.
Most felonies in Michigan are filed by county prosecutors. Nessel didn't say why the Oakland County prosecutor's office isn't handling the Stislicki case.
Nessel, who became attorney general on Jan. 1, says she's confident there's enough evidence to move the case forward.
