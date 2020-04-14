Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel led a multistate coalition in sending a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and its Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) urging them to immediately inform the millions of Americans who have lost, or may lose, their employer-sponsored health insurance coverage about the special enrollment period available to them through the official health care marketplace website.
Along with Nessel were the attorneys general of California and North Carolina.
In the letter, the attorneys general highlight the importance of providing families with the information and tools they need to navigate their health care options and access coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Given our current public health crisis and its effect on the millions of Americans who are suddenly out of a job and the health insurance that came with it, it’s important that both state and federal government work to ensure those individuals are aware of the resources available to them,” Nessel said. “My colleagues and I are asking the federal government to ensure its messaging to those who qualify for the special enrollment period is intentionally robust, especially in the states with federally facilitated health care exchanges, like Michigan.”
In the letter, the attorneys general also highlight that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) provides the flexibility necessary to help people wrestling with the loss of their livelihoods and their families’ health care coverage during this critical time.
Nessel said the ACA requires the HHS Secretary to provide yearly open enrollment periods on the exchanges to permit individuals to enroll in new or different health care coverage.
Outside of the yearly open enrollment period, individuals may enroll in coverage through the health care marketplace only if they qualify for a special enrollment period due to certain life events such as loss of employment offering health care coverage, according to Nessel.
In 2018, she said over half of the individuals under the age of 65 had insurance through their employer, which is why informing individuals of the potential for replacing the coverage they have lost through the health care marketplace is vital.
Nessel said Michigan residents can find enrollment help from the Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS). She said the Michigan Health Insurance Consumer Assistance Program (HICAP) can provide shopping tips and help answer questions about health insurance or special enrollment periods.
To read a full copy of the letter, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.