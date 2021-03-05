Attorney General Dana Nessel wants Michiganders to be vigilant of scams as the COVID-19 vaccine is becoming more available to people.
“These are unprecedented times, and as health care professionals and authorities work through the best ways to provide COVID vaccines to people who need them, there may be some confusion or misinformation circulating about exactly what to expect,” Nessel said. “Scammers will try to capitalize on these circumstances and take advantage of people by using a variety of tactics. We must all remain watchful and aware of their tricks, and I encourage people to follow these simple tips to make sure they don’t fall victim to a scam.”
While she has only received a handful of COVID-19 scam complaints, Nessel said her office wants residents to stay alert for any attempts to steal their money or personal information.
Anyone who may spot a vaccine scam can call the Consumer Protection phone number at 517-335-7599.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.