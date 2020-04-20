Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding Michiganders to be on alert for those trying to exploit stimulus payments for vulnerable adults.
“With the widespread knowledge that these relief payments are being dispersed, many who care for or have access to a vulnerable adult may see this as an opportunity to misuse those funds,” Nessel said. “At a time when it’s much more difficult to check on our loved ones in person, we must remain diligent and resourceful.”
Nessel said residents are urged to stay in contact with their loved ones and caregivers, demand an updated care plan to ensure necessary precautions are taken, and report any suspected instances of abuse, neglect, or exploitation.
Banks are also advised to pay close attention to transactions in the accounts of vulnerable adults.
If you do suspect any elder or vulnerable adult abuse, neglect, or exploitation, call the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services Adult Protection Services at (855) 444-3911.
Any of these instances can happen in:
• A private home
• An unlicensed setting such as an assisted living facility
• An adult foster care home
• A home for the aged
• A nursing home where the suspected perpetrator is not an employee of the facility or the resident is on leave from the nursing home.
Abuse, neglect, or exploitation of one resident of a nursing home by another resident can also be reported to the following agencies:
• Attorney General Health Care Fraud Hotline: 800-24-ABUSE (800-242-2873)
• Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) Bureau of Community and Health Systems Abuse Hotline: 800-882-6006
• Michigan Protection and Advocacy Service, Inc.:
o Developmental Disabilities: 800-288-5923
o Mental Illness: 800-288-5923
