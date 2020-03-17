Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a consumer alert reminding residents to be aware of online coronavirus (COVID-19) scams selling bogus products and providing false information on tests and treatments.
Scams related to COVID-19 are climbing with the continued confirmations of positive COVID-19 cases in the United States.
Additionally, Nessel said online offers are selling masks that are reportedly not being delivered to consumers. She said scammers are using misleading language to convince them to purchase products.
Nessel said the CDC has repeatedly warned that wearing a mask does not protect people who do not have the virus from getting COVID-19.
Nessel is also warning residents that misinformation about COVID-19 symptoms and treatment falsely attributed to a “Stanford Hospital board member” is being widely circulated on social media.
Nessel encourages consumers to file complaints with her office. She said the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection webpage is always available as a resource for consumers to turn to.
Residents can call the consumer protection team at 877-765-8388.
If you believe you are the target of a scam, hang up the phone and verify the identity of the caller independently. Nessel said do not give out any personal information unless you have first confirmed who you are talking to is actually who they claim to be.
