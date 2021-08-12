Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding Michiganders to watch out for disaster scams after the latest round of storms swept through the state, leaving thousands without power.
Con artists can take advantage of those trying to make speedy repairs, Nessel said. Consumers should watch out for price gouging, as scammers can increase the price for basic goods and services after a disaster.
Michigan law prohibits any retailer from charging a price that is “grossly in excess of the price at which similar property or services are sold.”
Scammers also swarm to weather disaster to take advantage of FEMA money for repairs and want to act quickly to avoid further problems like mold or rot, Nessel said.
Residents should ignore door-to-door solicitors offering damage recovery or discounts with leftover supplies from another job. FEMA inspectors and other federal workers never solicit or accept money.
“Unfortunately, bad actors look at storm cleanup as an opportunity to take advantage of victims who are desperate to repair damage right away,” Nessel said. “I continue to urge Michiganders to do their research before making any decisions that will impact your home or business.”
More tips on how to spot and avoid post-disaster scams can be found on the Attorney General’s website. To file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Division, click here or call 517-335-7599.
