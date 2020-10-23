Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning of potential drawbacks of tracking features on smartphones.
With the pandemic increasing the amount of time people are on social media and smartphones, Nessel is suggesting being aware of what information apps are collecting.
“Our cell phones have become an essential communication tool. Because of that, I am committed to ensuring that Michigan consumers know the facts behind digital tracking and information-sharing,” said Nessel. “These technological advances may cause some to feel their privacy is being compromised, but those same advances are also providing us with unique opportunities like contact tracing to combat COVID-19. I want every Michigander to know how to ensure their smartphones are helping combat this pandemic without invading our privacy.”
While tracking can have benefits like for contact tracing, being aware of how your information is being used is critical as a consumer.
