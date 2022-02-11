Attorney General Dana Nessel is sharing some tips on how consumers can protect themselves following a data breach at Morley Companies that affected more than 521,000 people.
Last week, Morley Companies, headquartered in Saginaw, stated in a press release “a data security incident that may have impacted data belonging to current employees, former employees and various clients. Morley has sent notification of this incident to potentially impacted individuals and has provided resources to assist them.”
An investigation that started in August revealed the attackers may have gained access to client and employee data, including personal and protected health information, according to the Attorney General’s office.
While those potentially affected will receive legitimate letters, some may take the opportunity to use the breach to access additional information.
“Watch out for fraudulent emails, phone calls, and text messages seeking personal or banking information in connection to the Morley breach,” Nessel said. “As recipients of the notice will see in Morley’s letter, the company will explain steps to take to protect the information, as well as access to free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. If you receive other correspondence that asks you do to something like call a number to confirm your personal information, assume it’s a scam.”
Michiganders can read more about data breaches in Nessel’s consumer alert. The Attorney General’s office provides a library of resources for consumers to review at any time that covers various topics.
