The Michigan Attorney General is warning of bank scams coming through text message.
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office said they’ve been getting an increase in the sophistication of scam reports.
One scam starts with a text from what appears to be your bank asking you to confirm or deny seemingly fraudulent purchases.
The example the attorney general’s office gave was: “FREE TEXT from Fifth Third Bank #2579 To continue using your card, please verify this transaction: 02/05 – Gucci Merchant $1632.00. Press Y for Yes or N for No.”
After responding to the text, the person will get a phone call from what appears to be your bank’s 1-800 number. The caller is professional and ensures the person they want to make sure the fraudulent charges are dropped.
The callers spoof the phone number for the bank or credit card company to make it to appear real.
Their goal is to get personal information including your PIN associated with your debit card.
“Do NOT fall for these scams,” said Nessel. “These criminals are increasingly clever and conniving and have found yet another way to cheat honest Michigan residents out of their hard-earned money.”
Nessel urges every Michigan resident who gets an email, text or call that is supposedly from their bank to hang up and call the customer service number on the back of their debit card. That is the only way to ensure the caller is who they claim to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.