Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michiganders of scam artists and price-gougers who may try to take advantage of desperate home and vehicle owners in the coming days.
Nessel said she is particularly concerned about reports of price-gouging by towing companies that have towed cars out of flooded roadways and impounded them, as well as fly-by-night contractors who offer to help homeowners clean up after the weekend storms.
“I am concerned that bad actors may use the weekend’s flooding to overcharge or scam people who need assistance,” Nessel said. “Our Consumer Protection team is committed to investigating complaints and I encourage people to contact our office if you believe an entity is engaging in price gouging or other fraudulent behavior. We stand ready to hold accountable anyone who attempts to take advantage of this devastating situation.”
Nessel reissued three consumer alerts related to natural disasters after her department learned about complaints of possible price-gouging by towing companies recovering vehicles that were abandoned during the flooding in southeast Michigan.
The first consumer alert focuses on vehicle towing. Drivers can challenge if their vehicle was properly towed as well as how reasonable the towing and storage fees are. However, residents must do so in a timely manner in an appropriate district court.
The process requires the driver to file a petition in the district court that has the jurisdiction where the vehicle was towed. It must be filed within 20 days from the date on the notice that the vehicle was towed as abandoned. The petition and instructions can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.
If the court finds the vehicle was improperly towed, the vehicle owner will be reimbursed for the towing and storage fees, and the abandoned vehicle fee will be returned.
Nessel is also reminding homeowners to research contractors before paying for any necessary home repairs. Drivers should also be aware of water-damaged vehicles being sold on the used car market.
