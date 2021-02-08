Michigan’s attorney general is warning residents about a scam that targets people who are struggling to pay rent.
Attorney General Dana Nessel said while the scam hasn’t been reported to her office yet, the Federal Trade Commission is reporting a scam where people are offered assistance with paying rent. Scammers require personal and financial information from victims before giving any kind of support.
“Those facing eviction are more likely to fall victim to this scam, as they may have limited resources and nowhere else to turn,” Nessel said. “This pandemic has caused financial hardship for many Michiganders and provided scammers with an opportunity to use that desperate set of circumstances to their advantage. Do not fall victim to their schemes. Always protect your personal and financial information unless you are absolutely certain it is being provided to a legitimate organization.”
If you are struggling paying rent, there are local programs to help.
