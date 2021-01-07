Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding senior citizens their stimulus checks belong to the person on the check, not their care facility.
According to Nessel, it was reported some nursing homes took stimulus checks from residents during the first round of payments.
Residents had reported being coerced into signing their checks over to their facility.
Nessel wants to ensure all seniors know their facility cannot take their check or require it to be signed over.
“If someone qualifies for a stimulus payment, it is theirs to keep and is not owed to the care facility where they live. If someone suspects they are being coerced into signing over their payment, I urge you to report it to my office,” Nessel said. “We are committed to protecting Michigan’s vulnerable population and will thoroughly review any complaints we receive for wrongdoing and pursue additional legal action if warranted.”
Nessel said there haven’t been reports of this kind of fraud in Michigan but the Federal Trade Commission reported incidents of it across the country.
If anyone has evidence of a facility demanding a resident’s stimulus check they are asked to call the following:
- Unlicensed care facilities: 517-335-7560
- Licensed care facilities: 800-242-2873
