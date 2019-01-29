Agencies around Flint are coming together to assist people with shelter during the winter weather advisory.
Joe Parks, a local resident, went out to search for people who needed shelter from the brutal cold.
“Once you know all these avenues you can pass it along to someone else. Sometimes these people can’t even get around like today,” Parks said.
Parks was homeless in the past. He said he knows all about the challenges of staying warm on the street. He said it's crucial no one is left in the cold.
Catholic Charities is an organization that provides shelter and hot meals to the less fortunate during the winter months.
Parks wants to get the word out to everyone that he can reach, but said that it is hard.
“The way this weather is it’s hard for anybody to reach anything," he said.
Catholic Charities said they are helping everyone in need this season not just the homeless.
“We’ve had people that have full-time jobs, but they don’t make enough to have their own apartment or heats been cut off, so it’s a combination of everything. It’s certainly not just homeless,” said Vicky Schultz, with Catholic Charities.
Due to generous donations, in addition to providing shelter they can get people sleeping mats, warm blankets, and other essential items needed in this bitter cold Schultz said.
Schultz said there is still availability at the warming center and even when capacity is reached, they will not turn anyone away.
“This is the least I can do. I try and that’s it,” Schultz said.
