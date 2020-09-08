The extreme importance of the 2020 Census was reinforced on Tuesday, Sept. 8 in Flint.
Seniors who attended the event were even paid for showing up to complete the form.
The Drive-Up to Mask-Up event was held at the Valley Area Agency on Aging.
The first 25 residents 60-years of age or older to complete the Census received a $10 Visa gift card and two free COVID-19 mitigation masks.
The event was a cooperative effort to encourage and assist older Flint residents to be counted.
Local volunteers and government employees brought in computers to assist the residents in completing the census online.
Officials said Flint’s self-response rate in the 2020 Census was 49.7 percent through last Friday. The statewide completion rate is above 70 percent.
“It’s important to complete the Census because most people don’t realize that funding is allocated to areas based on the population. So, if the population isn’t counted, the amount of funding that we get allocated decreases,” said Yaushica Aubert, a representative with the Valley Area Agency of Aging.
According to officials, less than a quarter of Flint residents who completed the Census form did it online.
Officials urge volunteers to continue to help residents complete the Census form online.
Michigan ranks fifth in the nation for participation in the Census.
