It was a very special birthday for K9 Officer Trinity with the Argentine Township Police Department on June 19.
The department posted a picture of Trinity with gifts that were dropped off to the station.
"Thank you Melissa for K9 Trinity’s Birthday gifts and for the yummy food and drinks for the officers," the station wrote in a Facebook post.
The department said he loved all of the gifts and attention he received.
