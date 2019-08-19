A Mid-Michigan assisted living facility is the new home of an adopted aging dog.
Sherman, a 10-year-old black lab, settled into his new home at The Landings of Genesee Valley.
“I like him, turkey! Is you a turkey?” said Barbara Drouillard, resident at The Landings of Genesee Valley.
Drouillard said she has a more ‘pawsitive’ look on life now that Sherman is there.
“This is part of healing, most people like dogs,” Drouillard said.
Sherman was a rescue dog at the shelter waiting on his forever home, but because of his age, he was often looked over.
“People don’t want to get a dog who’s going to die soon, and Sherman is nowhere near dying but he’s definitely an old dog,” said Joyce Zentmeyer, Kennel Administrator for Adopt-a-Pet Fenton.
Zentmeyer said things were soon to change for Sherman thanks to her partnership with Jennifer Wygonik the Executive Director at The Landings of Genesee Valley.
“Jennifer called me and said she was looking for maybe an older dog,” Zentmeyer said.
“If we can care for people as they get older, why can’t we care for a senior dog as well,” Wygonik said.
Zentmeyer said the rest was history as Sherman moved right in with his new purpose in life.
“It’s getting more residents out of their apartments, they’re taking care of him. He might be getting a little too many treats, but that’s ok,” Wygonik said.
The residents are getting much more than brief joy and a quick treat.
“It’s wonderful because there’s just something between a dog and a person relationship, there really is. People don’t understand,” Drouillard said.
Zentmeyer said she hopes Sherman is the first of many dogs that find their second chance at an assisted living home.
“Jennifer and I both really hoping that other senior living facilities will see this and think what a great idea that we could make the people’s lives better with people,” Zentmeyer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.