The polka music had the barn hopping and so did the support for President Trump.
“We are tired of chaos and the extreme left,” Debra Ell said. “The Democrat Party really has left the people.”
Ell organized the event at Zwerk and Sons Farms in Vassar.
She is the founder of the Mid-Michigan Republicans for Trump.
The gathering featured political candidates from the right and local agricultural leaders in a rally to support the president’s reelection.
“I think we energized people today,” Ell said. “I felt like the agriculture speakers were all giving some good information to the farmers. You know the farmers kept us fed they kept the grocery stores full while we went through the shutdown. They work so hard they never get enough thanks.
Ell says tickets to the event sold out within two weeks. She believes it’s because the silent majority is stronger than people realize.
“We have to move on with our lives and our jobs,” she said. “We’re all really tired of being shut down and things being half open our economy is hurting. Businesses are closing. They can’t make a go of it at 50 percent. Like Trump said early on the cure is going to be worse if we don’t open up. This is the crowd that’s not going to allow that to happen.
In addition to registering people to vote, various petitions were on hand for people to sign, including one to recall Governor Whitmer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.