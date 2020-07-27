It’s called agricultural smuggling, and there’s been an instance here in Mid-Michigan.
Shepherd Police say a resident received a package last week from China that they did not order. Inside were seeds. It’s a local case of a national issue the Washington State Department of Agriculture warned residents about.
They say the seeds could be invasive, and introduce diseases to local plants, or be harmful to livestock.
If you get a package like this, do not plant the seeds, officials warn. And if they are in a sealed package, don’t open the package.
Report the incident to the USDA and keep the seeds and packaging until the USDA tells you what to do with them, as they may be needed for evidence.
Agriculture officials say that many times the seeds are sent in packages stating the contents of jewelry.
