The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced charges for an Oakland County man's alleged role in a prostitution and human trafficking case.
Dallas Ephraim Jordan-King, 23 from Pontiac, was arraigned on seven felonies connected to the case.
Attorney General Dana Nessel said Jordan-King is accused of trafficking at least nine young girls in Auburn Hills, Pontiac and other places in Oakland County.
He was charged with the following:
- One count of forced labor/commercial sex, a 15-year felony
- Two counts of pandering, a 20-year felony
- One count of accepting earnings of prostitution, a 20-year felony
- One count of transportation for prostitution, a 20-year felony
- One count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony
- One count of felony firearm, a two-year felony
Nessel said Jordan'King would befriend college-aged women and groom them to engage in sex for money which he benefited from financially.
Investigators also allege Jordan-King had sex with a minor.
Bond was set at $30,000 and he's scheduled to be back in court on August 20.
Jordan-King was also arraigned in a second case with one count of production of child sexually abusive material, a 20-year felony.
“Human trafficking and sex trafficking are heinous crimes made more complicated by the fact that they often cross the jurisdictions of multiple law enforcement agencies,” Nessel said. “Investigating and prosecuting crimes that occur within the borders of several municipalities, states or nations can create unique challenges as we pursue justice. But this case is a clear example of the collaborative relationship law enforcement agencies at all levels should strive for when taking actions to hold criminals accountable.”
