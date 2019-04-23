A Pentagon official is scheduled to visit Iosco County where toxic chemicals from the former Wurtsmith Air Force base are polluting drinking water.
Air Force Assistant Secretary John Henderson will hold a public forum Wednesday.
It's set for 4 p.m. at the Oscoda Township Community Center.
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan says the program will provide updated information about efforts to clean up contamination of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known collectively as PFAS.
The toxins are used in a wide variety of stain and stick-resistant household products.
They're also a component of firefighting foam used at Wurtsmith and many other military installations.
The State of Michigan is pushing the Air Force to step up treatment of polluted groundwater in the area.
