Congressman Dan Kildee announced that the Air Force will allocate $13.5 million to address PFAs around a former Air Force Base in Oscoda.
The funding comes from the $60 million that congress recently provided the Department of Defense to spend to address PFAs contamination at decommissioned bases around the country.
Last month, a group of Michigan lawmakers wrote Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett requesting that the Air Force prioritize Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
“For years, I, along with Senators Peters and Stabenow, have been advocating for the Department of Defense to allocate more money to clean up toxic PFAS chemicals at former Wurtsmith Air Force base,” said Congressman Kildee. “Oscoda residents and families have been waiting far too long for the Air Force to act more urgently. I am happy to see the Department of Defense finally provide funding to clean up PFAS at Wurtsmith, but still more funding is needed to protect Oscoda residents from PFAs leeching into the drinking water."
Kildee also serves as the founder and co-chair of the PFAs bipartisan task force.
RELATED: Documentary focuses on PFAs at former Air Force Base
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.