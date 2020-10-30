The day before Halloween, Airbnb issued a reminder that parties are banned in Michigan listings.
The company said it may take legal action against guests who violate Airbnb's rules prohibiting parties.
"To strengthen our hosts’ protection against parties amid concerns about a second wave of the pandemic, we recently announced that we are prohibiting one-night reservations over the Halloween weekend in entire home listings in Michigan and throughout the United States and Canada. The great majority of guests are respectful of our hosts’ homes and neighbors, and we understand that this initiative will disrupt many one-night reservations that might not have led to parties. This action is designed to help protect our hosts and the communities they live in," the company said.
Guests with reservations of two nights or more were required to attest that they understand they may be subject to removal from Airbnb or legal action if they violate the rules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.