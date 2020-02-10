Two ice fishermen were rescued after falling through the ice on a four-wheeler in Huron County.
Huron County Central Dispatch said its office received an emergency call shortly before 1 p.m. from someone who had broken through the ice a little over a mile offshore of the Rose Island area in Fairhaven Township.
Officials said the caller and a companion were on an ATV searching for a place to fish when they broke through the ice and ended up in the water.
Both men, from Vassar, had taken an ice fishing shanty out earlier and were fishing when they decided to look for another spot.
Officials said that after the two broke through, they ended up having to walk roughly one mile back to the shanty for shelter while the sheriff’s office dispatched its airboat.
Officials said the rescue took approximately 59 minutes and both men were treated for mild hypothermia by Sebewaing Ambulance Service.
Anglers are urged to use extreme caution if they are going out on the ice.
Officials said this year the ice formation has not been even at all and with the recent snow events that have taken place, ice can be five inches in one place and one inch in another.
Staying off the ice is recommended, and extreme caution is advised.
