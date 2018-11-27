Despite Monday’s wintery conditions, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office held an airboat training exercise at the Public Access Site of Wild Fowl Bay in McKinley Township.
Sheriff Kelly Hanson said the exercise wasn’t canceled because Monday’s weather is the type of conditions that the airboat is typically called out in.
Monday’s exercise consisted of going over the boat and its systems, and hands-on-experiences in the conditions, along with some round table discussion.
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office and Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office both have deputies trained on the airboat rescues.
During the 2017/2018 winter season, the boat responded to five or six incidents between the counties, with one of them being a double drowning off Rose Island, according to Hanson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.