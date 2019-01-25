The government shutdown is over, for at least three weeks.
Jackie Gill was happy to see the shutdown come to an end. She went to Bishop International Airport on Friday with food and supplies for the TSA workers who had been working without pay.
“Well they help us every day. They keep us safe every day and they have not gotten a paycheck for 30 days,” Gill said.
Other people coming in from flights said they’ve had good experiences with the TSA workers during the shutdown and are glad they will get a paycheck.
“In St. Petersburg I was talking to one of the TSA workers and asked if he was getting paid and he said he wasn’t. And I was so surprised because everybody there had the best attitude,” said Lisa Moody, passenger.
“I think they should get paid and it’s probably rough on an individual. And I appreciate their sacrifice working without pay,” said Ron McDonald, passenger.
Lawmakers are now negotiating with the president on border security.
“If we don’t get a fair deal from Congress the government will either shut down on Feb. 15 again or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and the Constitution of the United States to address this emergency,” President Donald Trump said.
Local lawmakers have been sounding off on the news.
“Thank you to the federal employees who worked hard to keep our country safe during this difficult time. As Americans, we all know with one party in the White House and one party controlling the House, leaders must work together to solve our nation’s most important issues. Democrats need to come to the table and negotiate serious solutions for border security to protect the American people and fix a broken system,” Congressman John Moolenaar said.
“I've seen a lot of Presidents take a victory lap before. But this is the first time I've seen a President go to the Rose Garden and take a defeat lap," Congressman Dan Kildee said. "I am glad that the President will finally end this manufactured crisis that he himself created over a month ago. This government shutdown has inflicted so much pain on working families and our country’s economy, suffering that will live on long after the government is reopened. This was a completely manufactured crisis that should have never happened in the first place. Shutting down government should never be a negotiating tactic. Not then, not three weeks from now, not ever."
