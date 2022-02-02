While road travel was severely impacted Wednesday, air travel is doing its best to keep the snow at bay.
With 8,000 feet of runway to brake on, MBS International Airport said they are clearing as fast as possible and can still handle arrivals and departures.
"This isn't bad at all. It's been much worse out here," said Greg Demo, plow driver.
Demo has been plowing for 14 years.
"Then your joystick here to lift and lower the broom and plow, which you can just operate separately. Right now, I got it coordinated with the broom because of the snow depth. Usually, if it's just a dusting, we just leave the plow up and we just run the broom," Demo said.
Demo managed to keep the about 120 feet wide of runway as clear as possible.
The plows were out on the runways since about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The real task will be cleaning up everything after the snow stops.
"We have well over a million square foot of surface area to clean up, between all the, the two runways, and all the taxi ways. And whether it's an inch of snow or 10 inches of snow, it all factors into that," said Brad Becker, airfield and facilities manager for MBS.
Becker has a friction testing truck to determine if planes can land.
"There's a fifth wheel in the center of that truck. As they sat at the approach of the runway and take off, that fifth wheel touches down, and it continuously rides on the runway to simulate a tire of an aircraft hitting that asphalt," Becker said.
Residents with flights planned need to keep an eye out.
"Any passengers flying out of MBS, just continue to monitor the airlines' websites, the airport's website. We keep things up to date as much as possible. And not only for today, but for tomorrow's flight and I would say as far out as Friday," Becker said.
Becker said the biggest storm factor impacting flights will be wind, especially on the wide-open runways.
