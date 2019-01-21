As the government shutdown continues, neither the president nor congressional Democrats appear to be close to an agreement.
President Donald Trump proposed a deal to end the shutdown over the weekend.
It included a 3-year extension for the dreamers and recipients of temporary protected status in exchange for more than $5 billion to build a border wall.
But Democrats rejected it right out of the gate.
With no resolution in sight, federal workers are stuck in the middle with many of them working but not getting a paycheck.
That includes air traffic controllers at Bishop International Airport.
A rally was held on Monday, Jan. 21 to call for an end to the shutdown.
“It’s been pretty nerve-racking,” said James Dienes, an electronics aviation tech for Flint Bishop Airport.
Dienes said he hasn’t received a paycheck since the government shutdown while holding his two young children close.
“It does get very frustrating and its very disappointing,” Dienes said.
He’s one of the thousands of federal employees forced to work but barred from getting his paycheck.
That’s why he joined a group of workers at a rally in front of Flint Bishop Airport.
Tim Mach, an aviation safety specialist, said he doesn’t want people to forget the impact this is having on people in our own backyard.
“How do we pay our mortgages,” Mach said. “How do we pay out car payments, our kids’ tuition, daycare is due, everyone has bills to pay. We’ve done the work, we deserve to be paid for the work we’ve done.”
He said some of his co-workers are picking up side jobs just to keep their heads above water.
“He’s out driving around in an Uber trying to raise money to pay the bills,” Mach said.
The employees, like Stephanie Hass, say they feel stuck.
“I don’t know how I’m gonna pay my bills next month,” Hass said. “I don’t see any end in sight that’s the scary part.”
These workers are desperate for a resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.