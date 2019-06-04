Alabama Representative Steven Hurst is passionate and has no tolerance for child molesters, which is why he sponsors HB 379.
“Maybe now we can do something to protect these children,” said Hurst.
The bill requires child rapists to be chemically castrated once released from prison. Hurst says his original idea was for surgical castration, but after research of the issue, he opted for chemical castration, which involves requiring felons to take medication that inhibits their sex drive.
“All we’re trying to do, we’re trying to fix it to where some small child is not molested,” Hurst said.
Felons would be given the first dose of medication prior to their release. As a condition of their parole they would have to go to the health department for follow-up doses, either through injection or orally.
“I don’t think it would be effective,” said attorney Raymond Johnson, who said the bill would be a serious constitutional challenge by any attorney that handles these types of cases.
“They’re going to challenge it under the 8th Amendment of the United States Constitution because they’re going to claim that it is cruel and unusual punishment for someone who has served their time and for the rest of their life have to be castrated,” he said.
Johnson said child molestation is a serious offense and already has serious consequences, such as time served in prison then followed by probation or parole.
Hurst said the treatment would be reversible, simply by stopping taking the medication, and leaves this question for those against the bill: “What’s more inhumane than molesting a small child?”
