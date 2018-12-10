Cutting down a Christmas Tree is a common holiday tradition for many families.
It's not, however, for TV5's Alana Holland and Sara Simnitch.
So, they visited Kluck's Nursery in Saginaw County to get the whole experience for the first time.
"I'm kinda nervous," Simnitch said.
"I've never done this before," Holland said.
Tom Kluck is the owner of the farm. He gave the pair the grand tour and taught them a thing or two about chopping trees. He said there's a skill to finding the right tree.
"[Look for] the right shape and size, obviously," Kluck said. "When they get into the house, they become bigger than they do out here in the field."
"I love how they smell," Simnitch said.
Kluck said they've been in the tree farm business for generations.
"My family had planted some spruce trees," Kluck said. "And they got them to 7, 8, 9 feet. One of the neighbors wondered if we could cut it. And that's the beginning of our tree business. Now, we're in the fourth generation."
Then, it was time to cut the Fraser Fur tree. Simnitch and Holland sawed back and forth, until the 6-foot tree fell to the ground.
"It was actually pretty easy," Simnitch said. "That, or we're really strong."
"I mean, I have been working out," Holland said jokingly.
Sara and nursery workers pulled the tree back up to the front, where it would be shaken and packaged up.
"It's one time you can kind of forget about work and the things going on in your life, and just come out and enjoy the property," Kluck said. "It's something they enjoy for a month or so in their house. So, it's a special time of year."
The experience may have convinced the TV5 anchors to start new traditions in their own homes.
"I think it'd be a fun family tradition," Simnitch said.
"It was a lot more fun than I expected," Holland said. "I see why people do this as a tradition every year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.