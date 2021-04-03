An Albee Township firefighter was killed in a rollover crash in Chesaning Township over the weekend.
Brody Kelbey, 24, of Chesaning, died after the car he was driving left the roadway and rolled over multiple times on April 3.
Deputies from the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash in the area of Baldwin Road and Sharon Road in Chesaning Township. According to the sheriff's office, they found the car in a field on the west side of Sharon Road.
The driver, Kelbey, lost control in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala and the car left the roadway and rolled over multiple times in the field. Kelbey was ejected from the car and died at the scene.
The front seat passenger was a 26-year-old woman from St. Charles. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment of internal injuries, the sheriff's office said.
Two children were in the backseat of the car and were transported to area hospitals for precautionary reasons. According to police, the children appeared to be uninjured.
The crash is still under investigation.
