A local fire department is mourning after losing a young firefighter in a tragic car crash.
"He was almost like another son to me," Albee Township Fire Assistant Chief Aaron Kisser said.
The Albee Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Brody Kelbey, 23, died Saturday in Chesaning Township after he lost control of a car, rolled over multiple times, and was ejected from the driver's seat. He was on his way to Easter dinner at his sister's.
"He took on the role of firefighter very well, seriously,” Fire Chief Tom Gerding said. “And one of our best. You could always count on him. I mean, driving to fighting the fire, he knew what he was doing."
Now, Kelbey's gear will sit at the station untouched until the team retires his number. Until then, they'll have to walk by it every single day.
"You know, this is my first time back in the station since the accident and you know, to come around the corner and see, you know see his gear sitting there, it, you know it's not easy," Kisser said.
Firefighting runs in Kelbey's family. His dad was an Albee firefighter, his grandpa was chief of the department, and his sister volunteers there too.
"He was probably down here around the station since he was a little tyke,” Gerding said. “In fact, I think his email address was like Albee mascot, ATFD mascot because he was always one of them we always had around here. He adopted himself as the mascot."
Kelbey leaves behind two families, one related by blood, one forged in fire.
"You know, we deal with death quite often, but it's I guess different when it's, you know, one of your own," Kisser said.
Now, with their flag at half-staff, the rest of Kelbey's team will take it from here.
