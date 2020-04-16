Albion College announced a new scholarship program that promises to completely cover tuition costs for students whose families make under $65,000 a year.
The scholarship is available to high school seniors graduating in 2020 and transfer students all across Michigan.
Albion College’s campus should be filled right now, instead, students are at home taking part in virtual learning.
It’s the same story for graduating high school seniors, many of whom had their plans shaken up by COVID-19.
“College choice is important,” said Albion College President Dr. Mauri A. Ditzler. “A lot of people have been thinking about it for a year, or even more. And then all of the sudden, the world changed around them. Families that thought they had money saved to pay for college tuition are wondering if those savings need to be used for rent, or even groceries.”
Ditzler said a generous donor stepped forward and wanted to adopt the class of incoming freshmen this fall.
He said the donation is allowing the college to make a commitment to make college affordable for as many students as it can squeeze into its classrooms.
“It’s always our goal to make certain that young people can chase their dreams,” Ditzler said.
Albion alumni Shawna Gamble said her daughter Joh’nay, who’s graduating from Marshall High School, was already accepted to Albion College.
“But there was some, you know, expenses, that we were still going to have to cover,” Gamble said. “Even if for some reason we don’t qualify for it, I think it’s going to make a huge difference for a lot of people that were wondering like, you know, what are we going to do?”
For families who make under $65,000, this scholarship combined with federal and state grants will cover their entire first year.
It’s renewable for four years.
It’s a sliding scale for students above the $65,000 cutoff, a minimum scholarship of $23,000 a year.
Ditzler said he hopes it convinces more students to stay in Michigan.
“Our promise is: if we get an application by May 1, the student is admissible, they’ll be admitted,” Ditzler said. “We’ll find room for them. And we’ll provide a generous financial aid package.”
Applications do have to be turned in by that May 1 deadline.
