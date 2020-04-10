Deputies believe alcohol may have been a factor in a crash after a vehicle left the road, hit a mailbox, and overturned.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office was called to French Line Road, west of Germania Road in Marlette Township on April 9 at around 3 a.m.
Deputies said a 37-year-old Carsonville man was eastbound went his vehicle left the road, hit a mailbox, went into a ditch, and overturned. As the vehicle overturned, the driver was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital.
The driver's condition is unclear.
Deputies said the name of the driver will not be released at this time pending possible criminal charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.