Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash that killed a man.
Michigan State Police were called to Mancelona Road near Hayes Tower Road in Otsego County’s Hayes Township on Monday, April 27 at 4:30 a.m.
Investigators said 41-year-old Nicholas Scott Romano of Elmira was on Mancelona Road when he lost control, ran off the road, and was thrown from the vehicle.
MSP said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
