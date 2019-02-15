Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a morning crash in Saginaw County.
It happened at 6:41 a.m. on State Street near River Road.
Thomas Township Police said two vehicles were westbound on State when the vehicle in the outside lane, a 25-year-old Saginaw man, tried to make a U-turn directly in front of the other vehicle.
The driver on the inside lane hit him in the driver’s door.
The 25-year-old Saginaw man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
A father and child were in the other vehicle, and were no hurt, according to police.
Investigators said alcohol is believed to be a factor, and that while the roads were wet, they were not icy.
