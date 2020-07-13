Alcohol and excessive speed are believed to be factors in a crash that left a Prescott woman dead.
Michigan State Police were called to Greenwood Road, near Cranberry Lake Road, on July 10 at around 11:26 p.m.
Troopers said their investigation indicates that 48-year-old Amy Lou Doll was westbound on Greenwood Road when she went off the road, hit a tree, and was partially ejected.
Several witnesses reported being passed by her vehicle immediately prior to their coming upon the crash scene.
Doll was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived on scene.
While alcohol and excessive speed are believed to be factors in the crash, it remains under investigation.
